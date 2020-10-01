COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PBA took pointers from NBA in developing 'bubble'
The PBA is all set in beginning its "bubble" season in Clark City, Pampanga
PBA
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 1, 2020 - 1:55pm

MANILA, Philippines — The PBA is making an attempt to form their own season "bubble" to return to play amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

And in the process of figuring it all out, Asia's first professional basketball league took advice from the league that started it all: the NBA.

According to NBA Asia Managing Director Scott Levy, the PBA was able to work closely with the basketball league in figuring out how to work in a "bubble" of their own.

"We're very much aware and very much connected to the PBA. We have shared our protocols with them already," Levy told the media in a Zoom interview on Wednesday.

"We've disseminated them widely, actually, [to] many leagues in the world. Anybody who wants them we will share [it]. We're all on the same boat," Levy added.

The NBA has been exceedingly successful in their return to play amid the health crisis, with the 2019-20 NBA season nearing its end with the Finals already underway.

The league has not seen a single positive COVID-19 result in the bubble since they began things in Orlando more than two months ago.

Play stopped for the NBA and the PBA in March. The future of the former's 2019-20 season was even in peril, but eventually pushed through.

While the effectivity and success of the PBA "bubble" has yet to be seen, taking notes from a set-up as successful as the NBA's is a good start.

