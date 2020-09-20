Chooks-to-Go owner sweetens President's Cup prize pot with additional P100,000

MANILA, Philippines — To help Olympic Qualifying Tournament-bound Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol train, Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League owner Ronald Mascarinas is raising the stakes and added another Php100,000 to the cash pot of the President’s Cup.

The extra prize will be given to the team that will make it to the finals and assuming the Family’s Brand Sardines-Zamboanga City Chooks team of Munzon, Pasaol, Troy Rike and Santi Santillan makes it that far.

If not, the purse will remain Php100,000 to the winner, Php30,000 to the second placer and Php20,000 to the third.

The decision to up the ante is to encourage participating teams to give Munzon and Pasaol, who are the other half of the national team, a good fight as they prepare themselves for the OQT in Graz, Austra next year.

The two other two members being CJ Perez and Mo Tautuaa, who can not play because they are in the PBA.

“This season is really to help our national team get ready for the OQT,” said Mascarinas. “We can’t just let them train without actually facing competition, it won’t make sense.

“But we also have to reward the teams that have taken time and effort to face them, that is why we raised the stakes for our first conference,” he added.

The President’s Cup’s four legs are set on October 2, 4, 16 and 18 in a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

The Grand Finals is on November 7 with the champion gets P1 million, second P300,000 and third P100,000.

The 11 other teams seeing action are Uling Roasters-Butuan City, Bacolod-Masters Sardines, Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards, Palayan City Capitals, Zamboanga Peninsula Valientes MLV, Porac Big Boss Cement Green Gorillas, Bicol 3x3 Pro, Pasig Sta. Lucia Realtors, Saranggani Marlins, Pagadian City Rocky Sports Valientes, and a team backed by Petra Cement.