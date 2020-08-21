UAAP, NCAA players lure USTâ€™s Cansino

MANILA, Philippines – Merely hours after his reported exit from the UST Growling Tigers, a number of players from different UAAP and NCAA schools have begun "recruiting" CJ Cansino.

While his exit has yet to be confirmed by the cager himself, a number of UAAP and NCAA players have already expressed their desire to play with the 20-year-old.

Fran Yu of NCAA Season 95 champions Letran was among the first to engage Cansino on social media.

"PM mo ko," Yu wrote to the former UST star.

Aljun Melecio of the DLSU Green Archers responded and quipped a proposal of his own.

Wag ka maniwala diyan. @cjcansino pm moko ???? — AljunJayMelecio (@AljunJayMelecio) August 20, 2020

"Wag ka maniwala diyan. @cjcansino pm mo ko," Melecio said.

Ildefonso brothers Shaun and Dave also tried their luck at having a conversation with the Tiger.

Gusto ko lang sabihin pre “We’ve got it all for you” @cjcansino — Shaun Ildefonso (@ShaunIldefonso) August 20, 2020

"Gusto ko lang sabihin pre, 'We've got it all for you'," Shaun tweeted at Cansino, referencing SM Malls' motto, who also happens to own National University.

Younger brother Dave also joined the fray, inviting Cansino to wait out residency with him with the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

Tara sabayan mo ko sa residency @cjcansino — Dave Ildefonso (@ildavefonso) August 20, 2020

"Tara sabayan mo ko sa residency @cjcansino," Dave wrote.

Dave recently transferred to Ateneo after two years with the NU Bulldogs.

Shaun challenged his brother's offer, saying that the Blue Eagles are already packed with talent.

wag ka na makisali. Malakas na kayo. Kami 8th place parin. pagbigyan mo na kami matulog ka na Dave https://t.co/M6nVbieLwv — Shaun Ildefonso (@ShaunIldefonso) August 20, 2020

"Wag ka na makisali. Malakas na kayo. Kami 8th place parin. Pagbigyan mo na kami matulog ka na Dave," Shaun joked.

UE's Harvey Pagsanjan also joined the recruitment efforts, even posting a photo of him and Cansino earlier in their careers.

"What if lang naman @cjcansino," wrote Pagsanjan.

But perhaps the most open invitation for Cansino came from Juan Gomez de Liano of the UP Fighting Maroons.

Bro, the doors are always open ???? @cjcansino No where to go but?? — Juan Gómez de Liaño (@juan_swish9) August 20, 2020

"Bro, the doors are always open @cjcansino No where to go but??," Gomez de Liano tweeted.

Cansino responded to Gomez de Liano's tweet with a quip of his own.

Basta babalik ka — Cj Cansino (@cjcansino) August 20, 2020

"Basta babalik ka," Cansino wrote.

Gomez de Liano, along with his brother Javi, are set to sit out UAAP Season 83 to focus on other commitments.

If Cansino decides to go with the Maroons, he would make his debut for UP with the Gomez de Lianos' return in Season 84.

Cansino had a stellar rookie season with the Espana-based squad. He averaged 12.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game before an injury sidelined his game in his first year in the UAAP.

Coming back from a torn ACL in his second year, his numbers dropped to the norms of 6.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per outing.

However, the incoming junior was still a key part of the Tigers' run to the UAAP Finals in Season 82.