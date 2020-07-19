NBA shortens games in season exhibition openers

MANILA, Philippines — The first set of exhibition games for each team in the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida will be a little faster than normal.

According to a report by the Associated Press, the teams will open with 10-minute quarters in each of their first exhibition games instead of the usual 12 minutes.

With the league in hiatus since March 11 (March 12, Manila time), the change was made in order to not "overly tax players' bodies" after months without playing games.

But the change will only be applied in every team's first exhibition game, with the second and third games played in the usual 12-minute setup.

The three exhibition games or "scrimmages" will attempt to jumpstart players' bodies before the season restart officially tips off on July 30 (July 31, Manila time).

Once the season officially restarts, the 22 teams in the Orlando bubble will play a total of eight seeding games which will determine the final cast of teams in the playoffs.

The postseason will follow the normal setup of a seven-game series.