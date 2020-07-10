COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sports personalities reacted to the denial of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal on Friday
FILE/Sports Vision
Athletes slam Congress decision to shut ABS-CBN down
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 10, 2020 - 4:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some sports personalities reacted to the news of the House of Representatives' denial of franchise renewal of ABS-CBN on Friday.

Former volleyball star turned ABS-CBN host Gretchen Ho was among the first to express her opinion on the issue.

"Let us remember this day in history. Maraming salamat, Kapamilya," Ho wrote on Twitter.

Creamline Cool Smasher's Alyssa Valdez, whose league calls ABS-CBN home, summed up her feelings on the issue in a single world.

"Unbelievable," Valdez said.

Meanwhile, Valdez's teammate Jia Morado encouraged everyone in her platform to register and vote wisely in the next elections.

Former PBA player and coach Jason Webb also aired out his disappointment at the decision.

"What did we do wrong to deserve the leaders that we have right now? We are ruled by men driven by corruption and pure evil," he said.

National athletes Jamie Lim and Agatha Wong also didn't mince their words in reacting to the news on their Instagram stories.

"Anong nangyayari sa Pilipinas?," asked Karateka Lim.

For her part, Wushu darling Agatha Wong drew attention to the timing of the decision amid the ongoing crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LOOK: Scenes from the NBA bubble in Orlando
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
One of the first things players shared to the world on the internet was the set-up of their meals while in the 48-hour quarantine...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto shows off skills at Cincinnati Pro-Am league
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The 18-year-old cager is keeping himself sharp and playing with intense matchups in Cincinnati's The Smith League.
Sports
fbfb
Sixers' Embiid wears Hazmat suit to NBA bubble in Orlando
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The big man showed up to the Sixers' flight to Disney World in a Hazmat suit, days after saying he "hated the idea" of the...
Sports
fbfb
This UAAP medal-winning judoka is now wine director of a Michelin 2-star restaurant in New York
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Jhonel Faelnar won gold medals representing Ateneo High School and college in the UAAP judo competition. In fact, while it...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine football body to receive COVID-19 financial grant from FIFA
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The grant, called the FIFA COVID-19 relief plan, is set to help member associations to rebound from the brunt of the novel...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Athletes slam Congress decision to shut ABS-CBN down
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Some sports personalities reacted to the news of the House of Representatives' denial of franchise renewal of ABS-CBN on...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Roque backs training exemption for Olympic hopefuls
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
So far, the country has four Filipino qualifiers to Tokyo — gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and pugs Eumir...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Raptors, Pacers show support to ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in NBA restart
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Fighting against systemic racism and police brutality in the United States, both teams showed support to the Black Lives Matter...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Century Tuna IRONMAN reset to 2021
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
The Century Tuna IRONMAN Philippines has been called off this year as the government continues to grapple with the spike in...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Japan’s 'Rising Son' awaits date with destiny
By Chuah Choo Chiang | 4 hours ago
Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama is one of those who will look back at his burgeoning career and acknowledge on his rapid rise...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with