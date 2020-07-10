Athletes slam Congress decision to shut ABS-CBN down

MANILA, Philippines — Some sports personalities reacted to the news of the House of Representatives' denial of franchise renewal of ABS-CBN on Friday.

Former volleyball star turned ABS-CBN host Gretchen Ho was among the first to express her opinion on the issue.

Let us remember this day in history.

Maraming salamat, Kapamilya. ????



In the service of the Filipino, we remain. — Gretchen Ho (@gretchenho) July 10, 2020

Creamline Cool Smasher's Alyssa Valdez, whose league calls ABS-CBN home, summed up her feelings on the issue in a single world.

Unbelievable — Alyssa Valdez (@AlyssaValdez2) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Valdez's teammate Jia Morado encouraged everyone in her platform to register and vote wisely in the next elections.

Please register.

Please vote wisely. — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) July 10, 2020

Former PBA player and coach Jason Webb also aired out his disappointment at the decision.

Makes you think...what did we do wrong to deserve the leaders that we have right now? We are ruled by men driven by corruption and pure evil.

God bless the Philippines#NOtoABSCBNFranchiseDenial — Jason Webb (@Jason_Webb_Phil) July 10, 2020

National athletes Jamie Lim and Agatha Wong also didn't mince their words in reacting to the news on their Instagram stories.

"Anong nangyayari sa Pilipinas?," asked Karateka Lim.

For her part, Wushu darling Agatha Wong drew attention to the timing of the decision amid the ongoing crisis of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.