Kai Sotto names all-time NBA starting five

MANILA, Philippines — NBA G League commit Kai Sotto has named his all-time NBA starting five.

Answering a question on his Instagram story Saturday evening, Sotto mentioned his dream lineup.

LOOK: NBA G League prospect @kzsottolive names his all-time NBA starting five on his Instagram story



Sotto's picks:

Guards: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan

Forwards: LeBron James, Tim Duncan

Center: Shaquille O'Neal | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/JIDNqo10rO — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) June 28, 2020

The 7'2" Sotto put former rivals Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan in his backcourt with the point and shooting guard positions, respectively.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the only remaining active player in Sotto's list, was picked for the small forward position.

2020 Hall of Fame inductee Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs joins James as a power forward while Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal was picked by Sotto for the center position.

Sotto's picks have a combined 23 championships under their belt, which makes the G League commit's choices nothing short of elite.

Sotto is set to join Filipino-American Jalen Green in a new NBA G League squad where they will focus on player development to make themselves NBA ready.