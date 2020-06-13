COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Dwight Ramos
Dwight Ramos will be an impact player in Ateneo, says Baldwin
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 13, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been nothing short of dominant in the UAAP men's basketball scene for the last three years.

But with the exit of senior key players Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, and Mike and Matt Nieto, the Katipunan-based squad may need more contributions from its younger players.

Blue chip recruit Dwight Ramos may be one of the sources of this much-needed talent, at least in the eyes of Blue Eagles head coach Tab Baldwin.

"I think Dwight has a chance to make a significant impact. But I think, you know, as far as the highlight reels and the average fan, they won't see it," Baldwin said during Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered on Thursday.

But rather than doing highlight plays that would wow the crowd, Baldwin sees basketball intellect as Ramos' biggest contribution.

"Dwight's the kind of player that has across the board impact in a game. He's a very intellectual player. He's not just a great athlete with very good skills, but he impacts the game," Baldwin said.

The architect of Ateneo's three-peat championship run also expects Ramos to fit right in with his program.

"He impacts what we can do tactically, because he's a very good rebounding guard, he can play multiple positions. So his impact, I think, is going to be significant," the tactician said.

With the addition of Ramos, combined with the remaining fire power of Ateneo stars like Ange Kouame and SJ Belangel, the Blue Eagles will remain dangerous on the hardcourt.














