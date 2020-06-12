COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Baldwin: Gilas needs program first before full-time coach
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 12, 2020 - 10:33am

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas should focus on developing a program first before hiring a full-time head coach.

This is the advice offered by former Gilas Pilipinas head coach and now men's national team program director Tab Baldwin when it comes to the national cagers.

Speaking during Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered on Thursday, Baldwin deemed it best for the national team to focus on development and program, rather than finding a full-time mentor.

"I think the easier thing to do is just not hire a coach right now, and let our program evolve and develop what we believe is going to be a strong national team," Baldwin said.

Since Yeng Guiao stepped down after a winless campaign in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, the Filipino cagers have yet to see a full-time coach.

Decorated Ginebra mentor Tim Cone handled the squad during the 30th Southeast Asian Games, winning the country a gold medal. Then, TNT active consultant Mark Dickel became an interim coach for the Asia Cup qualifiers.

But still, a full-time head coach has yet to be named.

Baldwin, though, sees this as the right decision. As the search for the next Gilas Pilipinas head coach is stalled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Let us do the job of developing the program [first]," Baldwin said, speaking of himself, former Alaska head coach Alex Compton, Lyceum mentor Topex Robinson and Batang Gilas coach Sandy Arespacochaga.

"Let us use our expertise of the local coaches — myself being a local coach now after being here for five years — with a lot of international experience working with the other established local coaches, who, also some of them, have international experience; and build the players that we know and understand into a pool of players that we can,” he continued.

Once this is accomplished, Baldwin said it will be the best time to find a full-time coach who will have enough players to form a world-class basketball team.

"And then, bring — hopefully — a very highly respected, very successful international coach in to say, ‘Alright, this is your pool. Let’s now select your team with you out of this pool and let you get busy building this pool into a world-class basketball team’.” Baldwin said.

Some coaches have already expressed interest in the coaching job, including Angola head coach Will Voigt and former Australia mentor Andrej Lemanis.

With the Philippine hosting of the 2023 World Cup still significantly far in the future, this would be an opportune time to heed Baldwin's advice.

