PSC cancels 10th ASEAN Para Games, other sports events this year

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission is canceling all its sporting events, including the 10th ASEAN Para Games, this year to save whatever money is left amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSC chair William “Butch” Ramirez made the announcement after Wednesday’s online board meeting as part of the government sports-funding agency’s belt-tightening measures.

Ramirez said the money that would have been used to stage the biennial event for the differently able would be channeled to support members of the national team and its programs in fighting the global health malady instead.

“We head the call of the national government to cut expenses as we reroute majority of our majority of our resources to fighting the pandemic, but we also stand by our commitment to keep supporting members of the national team,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez, however, said clarified it will honor its previous commitments with the APG organizing committee to cover its initial operations expenses.

The PSC has also called off all its sporting events this year like the Philippine National Games, sports summit and Batang Pinoy.

The only chance that the APG and other sports events will continue is if a vaccine can be found this year.

“Without the vaccine, we cannot have an athletic competition. So unless we found it, all PSC events are cancelled up to December.

Ramirez also reiterated it will continue to give the national athletes and coaches its monthly stipend while thanking the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation for its steady remittances.

“We continue to study projections and proposals and the board is ready to take necessary actions should they be needed,” said Ramirez.