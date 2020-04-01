WATCH: SEA Games gold medalist Annie Ramirez making a difference for Deaf kids

MANILA, Philippines — Jiu-jitero Annie Ramirez is more than a champion in her own sport.

Aiming to inspire and teach deaf kids in her community, Ramirez, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist, formed BJJ for the Deaf Youth PH.

Along with friend Adrian Villanueva, who teaches at a school for the Deaf, Ramirez has created a program that aims to teach hearing impaired students martial arts.

Apart from learning the skills, Ramirez hopes to instill the values of martial arts into the kids.

Learn more about BJJ for the Deaf Youth PH in this video feature.