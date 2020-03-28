NBA analyst Doris Burke says she has coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — NBA analyst Doris Burke confirmed that she is positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Burke, the first-ever female analyst of the NBA, confirmed the news with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on his podcast on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

"I could not be out of bed for five minutes... I thought to myself, 'It seems to me I should probably get tested'," Burke narrated of her symptoms on the podcast.

Burke said she consulted medical and law practitioners in her life and ultimately decided she may have contracted the virus through travelling.

Fortunately, Burke said she is recovering well from the virus.

The 54-year-old Burke is a well-known American sports announcer and is often featured in different editions of console game NBA 2k.

Burke played college basketball for the Providence Friars and was inducted into their Hall of Fame in 1999.

In 2018, Burke was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as the 2018 Curt Gowdy Media Award winner.