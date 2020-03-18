UAAP
Hidilyn Diaz during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games held in Manila
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Hidilyn Diaz keeps focus as virus scare threatens Tokyo Olympic mission
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 1:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – Despite the possibility of her Tokyo Olympic bid being stalled by the COVID-19 scare, Hidilyn Diaz vowed to continue to stay focused and on track with regards to her preparation and training.

There are things we can’t control and we can’t do anything, the effects of N-Covid19 is something unimaginable. Most of my Olympic Qualification events are postponed or cancelled, travel ban, city lockdown and country lockdown. Panic, fears and frustration is controlling us right now. I was supposed to have my flight today going to Colombia to compete at the Ibero-America Open Championships 2020 for my final Olympic Qualifying competition but we didn’t push through because of travel ban in Colombia. As an athlete we don’t stop when we fail once, even twice, the most important thing is we do our best and at the end of the day we won’t regret anything. I will remain focus and determine to improve every single day together with #TeamHD who prepared me and sacrificed a lot to represent God and Philippines well in Olympics. So far the best snatch technique I have in competitions is captured by @one_kilo_ this was in Roma World Cup 2020 in Roma, Italy. Speaking of Italy, mio amico and mia amica take care always, be strong you are in my prayers, in my thoughts and worries. To my friends, family, supporters, fans, church mate, kabaro at buddy sa Airforce at co-athletes, please take care, wash your hands and social distancing. To frontliners Salamat po sa Serbisyong binigay niyo po. Kuidaw ustedes pirmi! #LabanPilipinas #LabanHidilyn #TeamHD #tokyo2020 #olympicweightlifting @phil.sportscommission @mvpsportsfoundation @phoenixfuels

“There are things we can’t control and we can’t do anything, the effects of COVID-19 is something unimaginable,” said Diaz on her Instagram account @hidilyndiaz. “Most of my Olympic qualification events are p0ostponed or cancelled, travel ban, city lockdown and country lockdown. Panic, fears and frustration is controlling us right now.

“As an athlete we don‘t stop when we fail once, even twice, the most important thing is we do our best and at the end of the day we won’t regret anything. I will remain focused and determined to improve every single day,” she added.

Diaz is actually a step — one competition — away from claiming a berth to the quadrennial summer games as she is already No. 4 — No. 2 technically since the first three are Chinese and only one per country can compete in Tokyo — of the 10 per weight category that will be chosen.

The Cali tilt was supposed to be her ticket but organizers decided in the last minute to bar Europeans and Asians from participating.

Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella, however, said he is confident the International Weightlifting Federation will heed the clamor to allow aspirants like Diaz to still qualify despite being one tournament short.

“I have fight that the IWF will have the heart to heed our call, I’m sure they will,” said Puentevella.

