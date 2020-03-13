PSL suspends games until April 12 amid virus scare

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine SuperLiga (PSL) has postponed all its scheduled games until April 12, the league announced on Friday.

Following the coronavirus situation in the country and the imposition of a lockdown in Metro Manila, the PSL has issued guidelines for its teams in the PSL Grand Prix.

#PSLGrandPrix games that were scheduled until Apr 12 are now postponed.



We may resume 7 - 10 days after Apr 12 to give time to teams to regroup and prepare.



According to the statement, PSL matches may resume seven to 10 days after April 12 to give time to the teams to regroup and prepare for the games.

The long layoff may also prompt changes or modification in the tournament format.

"Considering the technical impact of the 30-day period, match pairings and competition format may be changed or modified to ensure that the Grand Prix Conference will be finished on or before June 23, 2020," the statement read.

Other local leagues like the PBA, MPBL, NCAA and UAAP have also suspended their activities indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare.