Lady Eagles blast Maroons to start UAAP volleyball title defense

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Lady Eagles easily disposed Katipunan neighbors UP Fighting Maroons in straight sets, 25-13, 25-17, 25-23, in the UAAP women's volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

With returning seniors Kat Tolentino and Jho Maraguinot, the defending champions didn't show any rust in their return to action.

The Lady Eagles zoomed to an 8-1 start in the opening set and didn't look back.

The Diliman-based spikers weren't able to take the lead at any point in the match.

In the second set, the Maroons showed a tougher fight and even tied the game at 14 apiece.

But a 11-3 run helped the Lady Eagles take the dominating 2-0 lead.

The Lady Eagles closed out UP in the third despite a fight back from the Maroons led by Isa Molde.

Rem Cailing made a service error that ultimately sank the Maroons.

Tolentino finished with 15 points.

Jules Samonte and rookie Faith Nisperos contributed 10 markers apiece in the win.

Tots Carlos and Isa Molde were bright spots for the Maroons in the loss.

Earlier, the UP men's volleyball team scored an emphatic three-set upset over Ateneo.