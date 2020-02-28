UAAP
Justin Brownlee with Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag during team practice on Thursday
Facebook/Alab Pilipinas
Justin Brownlee back with Alab after delayed return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 28, 2020 - 10:28am

MANILA, Philippines — Justin Brownlee is finally back with Alab Pilipinas after missing back-to-back games in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Brownlee joined team practice on Thursday and put an end to any speculations about his return.

Alab Pilipinas has struggled with inconsistency in Brownlee's absence, sitting at the No. 2 spot behind Thailand's Mono Vampire.

With a 10-6 card, the Philippine squad is two games behind the Thais.

But Brownlee, who was instrumental to Alab's ABL championship run in 2018, is expected to provide steady offense to the squad.

Former PBA import John Fields is the newest addition to the Alab squad, replacing Sam Deguara.

Brownlee and Alab Pilipinas return to action on the road against Saigon Heat on Sunday, March 1.

