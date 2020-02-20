Brownlee-less Alab yields to Kuala Lumpur Dragons

MANILA, Philippines — A Justin Brownlee-less Alab Pilipinas fell to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons, 80-92, at the ASEAN Basketball League on Wednesday at the MABA Stadium in Malaysia.

Brownlee, who has since announced his return to the squad, had to delay his first game back after reportedly missing his flight to Kuala Lumpur.

The home team took advantage of the 31-year-old's absence and handed Alab their sixth loss of the season.

In the second half, the Dragons led Alab by as much as 28.

Nick King sparked a fire in Alab with 28 points, scoring 17 in the final salvo, but it was all for naught as the deficit proved too large.

Import Sam Deguara, meanwhile, struggled to make any impact on the game. Deguara scored only four points in the losing effort.

Alab keeps the second spot in the ABL standings with a 9-6 record.

Rivals and top seed Mono Vampire currently sport a 12-4 slate.