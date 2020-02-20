UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nick King of Alab Pilipinas. He scored 28 points in Alab's 80-92 loss against the Kuala Lumpur Dragons on Wednesday
ABL
Brownlee-less Alab yields to Kuala Lumpur Dragons
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 20, 2020 - 8:50am

MANILA, Philippines — A Justin Brownlee-less Alab Pilipinas fell to the Kuala Lumpur Dragons, 80-92, at the ASEAN Basketball League on Wednesday at the MABA Stadium in Malaysia.

Brownlee, who has since announced his return to the squad, had to delay his first game back after reportedly missing his flight to Kuala Lumpur.

The home team took advantage of the 31-year-old's absence and handed Alab their sixth loss of the season.

In the second half, the Dragons led Alab by as much as 28.

Nick King sparked a fire in Alab with 28 points, scoring 17 in the final salvo, but it was all for naught as the deficit proved too large.

Import Sam Deguara, meanwhile, struggled to make any impact on the game. Deguara scored only four points in the losing effort.

Alab keeps the second spot in the ABL standings with a 9-6 record.

Rivals and top seed Mono Vampire currently sport a 12-4 slate.

ABL ALAB PILIPINAS BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prosper won’t play Gilas
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Former PBA import Lester Prosper isn’t able to reinforce the Indonesian national team that will face Gilas in the first...
Sports
fbfb
Will Santisima’s chin hold up?
By Joaquin M. Henson | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The odds are so lopsided that anyone who bets for ALA fighter Jeo Santisima to dethrone WBO superbantamweight champion Emanuel Navarrete in their Las Vegas bout this Saturday night (Sunday morning, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
Erram going through motions with NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
As the wait continues for the approval of the three-way trade proposal that would send him to the TNT KaTropa, NLEX slotman Poy Erram prefers to go about his regular business with his Road Warriors family.
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto says he won't be the last Filipino to enter NBA's 'Basketball Without Borders' camp
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to compete in the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Global Camp, Sotto says he...
Sports
fbfb
Cignal, PLDT looking good with tweaked lineups
By John Bryan Ulanday | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal HD and PLDT Home Fibr feature souped-up lineups under rejuvenated coaching staffs as they set out for the 2020 Philippine Superliga Grand Prix which unfurls Saturday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
31 minutes ago
Karateka Junna Tsukii continues to push for Olympic berth
By Luisa Morales | 31 minutes ago
Despite getting a late start to collecting points due to issues with Karate Pilipinas' approval from the World Karate Federaiton,...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gilas 3x3 team locks in on preparation for Olympic qualifiers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After their first day of practice, head coach Stefan Stojacic said preparations and fine-tuning will be critical in their...
Sports
fbfb
Apollo TRI 2020 unfolds Sunday
February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
The new multisport season of Bike King events will be launched with the Apollo Petroleum Jelly TRI 2020 that fires off Sunday at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone, the nation’s triathlon capital.
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Arevalo moves closer to record PLO romp
By Dante Navarro | February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
With no one able to mount a challenge, Abby Arevalo more than doubled her overnight five-shot lead with a two-under 69 and moved 18 holes away from completing a record title run in the Philippine Ladies Open on her...
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Galedo eyes Ronda grand comeback
February 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Mark Galedo and 7Eleven Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines will make a much-awaited return as they seek to reclaim their dominance in the LBC Ronda Pilipinas 10th anniversary race unfolding Sunday in Sorsogon and...
10 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with