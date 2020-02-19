UAAP
Chris Bosh
Michael Reaves/Getty Images North America/AFP
Chris Bosh disappointed at Basketball Hall of Fame snub
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - February 19, 2020 - 12:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time NBA Champion Chris Bosh couldn't hide his disappointment after not being named a finalist in this year's Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class.

Seven finalists were named last Friday (Saturday Manila time), including the late Kobe Bryant, Boston Celtics great Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan of the San Antonio Spurs.

Bosh, who helped LeBron James and the Miami Heat clinch back to back titles in 2012 and 2013 and was an 11-time NBA All-Star, expressed frustration at being left out of the short list on his Instagram.

"I'll just get ahead of it so you hear this from me. I'm disappointed, you know, the hall of fame thing came out and I wasn't a finalist... I'm disappointed that I didn't even get considered," Bosh said on an Instagram TV video that was over six minutes in length.

"I was really, really looking forward to be going in with this class," he added.

Apart from his two NBA Championships, Bosh also won an Olympic gold medal with Team USA in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

He had a 13-year career in the NBA, which he split between the Toronto Raptors and the Heat.

"One of the things people like to say is 'Oh next year', what if there's not a next year? That's something that I think about every day," Bosh said.

Despite his disappointment, however, the 34-year-old Bosh is looking at the setback as a form of motivation for himself.

"Sometimes you got to deal wit disappointment. It is what it is and you know, you have to move on," Bosh said.

"You can't really do anything about that but be disappointed. But in the disappointment, you know, you still have to have your goals," he added.

Listen to Bosh's complete statement on the matter here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m not gonna lie and I’ll get right to it, I’m disappointed I won’t be in the HOF this year, especially with this amazing class of players I have looked up to throughout my career. BUT sometimes things don’t work out the way you want, and you HAVE to move on. You can’t sit around feeling sorry for yourself or blaming other people. You have to put in the work and get moving. Work towards your next goal or your next challenge. We’ve all been disappointed in the past, I know I have, especially when my career was cut short. But you can’t stop living your life. So I’m moving forward, will you? Life doesn’t stop??Let’s get it???????? Also, just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has shown me love the past few days. I’ve read all the comments, much appreciated ??

A post shared by Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) on

