(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 04, 2018 US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant anf his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. NBA legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday when a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, killing all nine people on board and plunging the sports world into mourning.
ANGELA WEISS / AFP
'She had so much life to live': Vanessa Bryant continues to grieve
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 11, 2020 - 12:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Days after the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant, grieving widow Vanessa is still in a state of mourning, and rightly so.

The world lost one of its most celebrated athletes on the morning of Monday, January 27 (Philippine time), after NBA legend figured in a stunning helicopter crash that resulted in his untimely death and that of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me," she wrote on an Instagram post. 

"It feels wrong."

For an entire generation of young athletes who were shaped and inspired by Bryant's heroics both on and off the hardcourt, losing Bryant meant losing one of their own.

But for Bryant, losing two of her own took on a different meaning. And with the loss of her daughter Gianna, too, the tragic incident weighed doubly on her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant ???? (@vanessabryant) on

 

"Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri," Bryant wrote.

Shock and disbelief ran rife through social media as the game of basketball lost one of its very best. Weeks later, life as usual continued for many. 

But this wasn't the case for the Bryant family. "God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over," she said. "I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process."

The wife of the former Lakers superstar said she bared her emotions to let her fans going through a similar situation know that they were not alone.

"I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this," she said. 

"Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all."

