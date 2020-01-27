Dallas Mavericks to retire No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant

MANILA, Philippines — The Dallas Mavericks organization is retiring the No. 24 in honor of NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The retired Lakers star died in a stunning plane crash on Monday morning (Philippine time) triggering a wave of sympathies on social media from fans and players alike. He was 41.

"Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said in a statement.

Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. pic.twitter.com/Ua41YrvTMZ — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 27, 2020

It's a rare honor considering the Black Mamba, as he is known around the league, never once put on a Dallas Mavericks jersey in his career.

But for a player and human of Bryant's stature, both on and off the court, it seems only appropriate.

The 29 other teams in the league, too, offered their condolences for the Bryant family, who also lost their 13-year-old Gianna in the tragic crash.

Other NBA players, including the Miami Heat's Tyler Herro and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, called for the jersey number to be retired across the league.

Every team has to retire 24 — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020

PLEASE @NBA RETIRED 24! LEAGUE WIDE!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020

"Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father," Cuban said.