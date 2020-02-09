Greg Slaughter takes indefinite break from basketball

MANILA, Philippines — After six years of playing for Barangay Ginebra, Greg Slaughter is taking an indefinite break from professional basketball.
Fresh from a PBA Governor's Cup championship run, Slaughter announced on Instagram Saturday that his contract with the Gin Kings has expired, and that he will be taking some time off of the hardcourt.
Six years, four championships, a lifetime of experiences and memories. It’s been a fun ride being with this team. I will forever be proud to have played for Ginebra, a dream of mine that came true when they drafted me in 2013. With that, now that my contract has expired, I’ve decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects. I may not know what the future holds, but one thing is for sure, the best is yet to come! Thank you first and foremost to SMC and Boss RSA, and the rest of the management, Coach Tim and coaching staff, my teammates, and the entire Ginebra community. To the best fans in the world - I can’t thank you enough for all the support you have shown me throughout the years. I will forever be grateful! #NSD
"I've decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects," Slaughter wrote on his official Instagram.
"I may not know what the futur eholds, but one thing is for sure, the best is yet to come," Slaughter added.
The 7'0" big man is a four-time PBA champion with Ginebra.
He also capped off his 2019 with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal with the Gilas Pilipinas last December.
