Greg Slaughter takes indefinite break from basketball

MANILA, Philippines — After six years of playing for Barangay Ginebra, Greg Slaughter is taking an indefinite break from professional basketball.

Fresh from a PBA Governor's Cup championship run, Slaughter announced on Instagram Saturday that his contract with the Gin Kings has expired, and that he will be taking some time off of the hardcourt.

"I've decided to take a break to be able to work on myself in all aspects," Slaughter wrote on his official Instagram.

"I may not know what the futur eholds, but one thing is for sure, the best is yet to come," Slaughter added.

The 7'0" big man is a four-time PBA champion with Ginebra.

He also capped off his 2019 with a Southeast Asian Games gold medal with the Gilas Pilipinas last December.