Gut check time for UST Tiger Cubs
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 28, 2020 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines – The UST Tiger Cubs absorbed a tough 74-79 loss to Ateneo last weekend to fall to 6-5, the same record as the Blue Eaglets in the 82nd UAAP juniors basketball tourney. The latter though has the upper hand in terms of the standing.

This Wednesday will be even tougher for UST as they try to rebound against undefeated National University (11-0) while the Blue Eaglets take on the UE Junior Warriors, which are out of Final Four contention at 3-8.

With NU and FEU (10-1) virtual locks for the top two seeds, and looking like everyone will have to go through the step-ladder format, UST has stay abreast of Ateneo as Adamson (5-6) is only a game behind. The Baby Falcons take on the UPIS Junior Maroons, who are winless in 11 matches. A win will see Adamson leapfrog past UST should not they get past NU.

For UST to compete with NU, they will need more than the duo of Jacob Cortez and Bismarck Linato contribute. They need guard Jethro Escoto to play smarter instead of trying to shoot the daylights out of the gym. Lia has the best field goal percentage (57%) and yet, one of the fewest shot attempts. Cortez, Escoto, Rojan Montemayor and Jan Villarez have much more. Big man Lloyd Oliva should also be given a chance to show what he can do inside if they want a chance of competing with the Bullpups that boast of the talented big man duo of Carl Tamayo and Karl Quiambao and Nathaniel Tulabut.

UST takes on NU at 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus.

