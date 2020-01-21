Shaq stays at helm of Philippine women’s volley

MANILA, Philippines — The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. has given Shaq delos Santos a chance to redeem himself after the national women’s volleyball team finished last in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December.

The LVPI board headed by its president Joey Romasanta also decided to retain Dante Alinsunurin, who steered the men’s squad to a historic silver-medal performance in the biennial meet that was highlighted by a miraculous, triumph over perennial champion Thailand in the semifinals.

It was a performance to remember for the men’s squad and Alinsunurin, who helped the country capture its second men’s silver in the biennial event.

While the country did not win the gold in volleyball, the LVPI accounted itself well in the SEAG where it snared three medals, including two beach volley bronzes courtesy of the Beach Volleyball Republic-organized men’s and women’s squad.

Under Delos Santos’ watch, the Filipinas ended eighth in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The Nationals, however, bounced back with a pair of solid bronze medal finishes in the newly-formed ASEAN Grand Prix last year before their SEA Games campaign.

But the LVPI still has high hopes that Delos Santos will help carry the team back to prominence as he handles the squad seeing action in two international tournaments this year.

Danai Sriwacharamaytakul, the women’s volleyball coach of reigning SEAG champion Thailand, resigned early this week for failing to steer the Thais to the Tokyo Olympics.