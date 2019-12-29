SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Batang Gilas team manager Andrew Teh, right, is pictured here with Fil-Aussie prospect Ethan Kirkness.
File photo
6-foot-10 Ethan Kirkness commits to play for UP
(Philstar.com) - December 29, 2019 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — Fil-Australian Ethan Kirkness has committed to play for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and will be able to suit up for the team come UAAP Season 83. 

This was confirmed by Kirkness' father, according to reports by Tiebreaker Times. 

Despite earlier news that the 17-year-old would play for Gilas Youth, Kirkness has yet to see action for the national team due to knee issues. 

Batang Gilas team manager Andrew Teh told InterAksyon in 2017 that while the young Kirkness remained committed to the nation team, he opted to pursue his studies in the United States, where he received a scholarship. 

"I am doing everything I can but as you know he is a big project," Michael Kirkness, Ethan's father, told Philstar.com that same year. 

The move to add the project player adds more size to an already loaded UP frontcourt that also just secured the talents of CEU big man Malick Diouf for the coming seasons. 

Many predicted that the Maroons would be in a tight spot after possibly losing the Gomez de Liano brothers to the PBA or the MPBL following a disappointing Season 82 campaign. 

But as early as now and with the two new additions bolstering their roster, it looks like the University of the Philippines is already ready for life after the departure of towering center Bright Akhuetie.

The future is still bright in Diliman. 

UAAP UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
6-foot-10 Ethan Kirkness commits to play for UP
1 hour ago
Fil-Australian Ethan Kirkness has committed to play for the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons and will be able...
Sports
fb tw
Hybrid Gilas for FIBA Asia Cup?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Six games in three windows over a 12-month period are scheduled for the Philippines in Group A of the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers...
Sports
fb tw
Sense of responsibility
By Joaquin M. Henson | December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
For a while, Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta thought of not running for another term. Maybe, it was time for others to take over. He was designated interim PFF president to replace Mari Martinez...
Sports
fb tw
Three more Philippines track betscan make Tokyo Games
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Athletics chief Philip Ella Juico is hopeful two or three more Pinoy track and field bets are joining pole-vaulter EJ Obiena...
Sports
fb tw
NCA derby circuit gets going January 14
December 29, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Cockers Alliance yesterday announced the opening of the highly-anticipated 2020 cocking circuit, which will be hosted by noted derby aficionados Gov. Casimiro Ynares and Mayor Elan Nagaño.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
19 hours ago
Brownlee not lacking in motivation
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Justin Brownlee may have misssed out on a rare chance to complete a Governors’ Cup championship three-peat last year...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Monsalve-Uy takes charge in National Doubles
19 hours ago
Ryan Monsalve came away with a brilliant two-under 66 in hot conditions to make up for Lanz Uy’s wobbly 75 as the duo...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Pacquiao hits triple-double in Calgary
19 hours ago
Alvin Pasaol and the Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines handed Imus-Luxxe Slim a sound beating while Sen. Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
KJ eyes NBA comeback
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
TNT import K. J. McDaniels heads for home in Alabama today after a PBA tour of duty that the former Clemson University star...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
LeBron James, with groin contusion, 'questionable' for Lakers' game at Portland
1 day ago
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has a groin contusion and is questionable to play Saturday against the Trail Blazers,...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with