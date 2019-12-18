SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Report: CEU big man Malick Diouf moves to UP
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 18, 2019 - 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Pundits predicted that the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons are going to be in a tight spot next UAAP season after possibly losing the Gomez de Liano brothers after a disappointing Season 82 campaign ended by the UST Growling Tigers. 

To make matters worse, the Maroons are slated to move on from former UAAP Most Valuable Player Bright Akhuetie after next season. 

But sources "close to the situation" told Tiebreaker Times that UP has secured another prized recruit: Centro Escolar University big man Malick Diouf. 

Once Diouf serves his required residency in Diliman for the entirety of UAAP Season 83, he is set to see playing time for UP in Season 84. 

The 6-foot-11 Senegalese force was a crucial member of the CEU Scorpions team that completed an 11-game sweep en route to the National Capital Region Athletic Association title. That is on top of a runner-up finish in the 2019 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup. 

He could fill in for Akhuetie, whose presence has been something of an anchor for the Maroons throughout his unfinished tenure, both offensively and defensively. 

During his MVP season, the Nigerian big man, who also transferred to UP from the University of Perpetual Help, averaged 18.9 points, 14.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.1 steals for the surging Maroons. 

That same season saw UP overcome the second-seeded Adamson University's daunting twice-to-beat advantage to forge a finals showdown against a titan Ateneo de Manila University. 

But as early as now, it looks like his alma mater is already ready for life after the towering center. 

No Bright, no problem. 

