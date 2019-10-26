PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Japeth Aguilar married his long time girlfriend Cassandra Naidas in a civil ceremony on Friday
Instagram/My Metro Photo/Cassandra Naidas
Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 26, 2019 - 10:32am

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel cager Japeth Aguilar is officially living the married life.

The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.

Aguilar and Naidas got married in a simple civil ceremony on Friday after being engaged in February.

Naidas announced their union to her followers on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Married God’s best today ???? . . . . . ???? @mymetrophoto @paolonierves

A post shared by Cassandra Naidas (@cassynaidas) on

"Married God's best today," Naidas wrote.

The couple has been together for more than three years before getting married.

