Japeth Aguilar marries long-time girlfriend in civil ceremony

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel cager Japeth Aguilar is officially living the married life.

The four-time PBA champion tied the knot with long-time girlfriend former beauty queen Cassandra Naidas.

Aguilar and Naidas got married in a simple civil ceremony on Friday after being engaged in February.

Naidas announced their union to her followers on Instagram.

"Married God's best today," Naidas wrote.

The couple has been together for more than three years before getting married.