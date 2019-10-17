UST coach Ayo: Abando to remain with Tigers

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando will not be leaving the UST Growling Tigers, according to UST student publication Varsitarian.

Citing UST head coach Aldin Ayo as their source, Varsitarian Sports tweeted the update on Abando's situation after several reports came out that other schools have been expressing interest in the guard.

BREAKING: Contrary to circulating reports, Growling Tigers head coach Aldin Ayo tells the Varsitarian: "Abando will stay in UST." Story to follow. pic.twitter.com/wINfdku8R0 — Varsitarian Sports (@VSportsUST) October 17, 2019

News about Abando's possible exit from UST came out Thursday afternoon.

Abando was curiously benched in the Growling Tigers' game against the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday.