UST's Rhenz Abando soars for a layup against Adamba Diakhite of UE.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UST coach Ayo: Abando to remain with Tigers
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 2:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rhenz Abando will not be leaving the UST Growling Tigers, according to UST student publication Varsitarian.

Citing UST head coach Aldin Ayo as their source, Varsitarian Sports tweeted the update on Abando's situation after several reports came out that other schools have been expressing interest in the guard.

News about Abando's possible exit from UST came out Thursday afternoon.

Abando was curiously benched in the Growling Tigers' game against the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday.

