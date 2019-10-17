PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UST's Rhenz Abando in action against La Salle
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
'Abando-ned?' Fans react to Rhenz Abando's possible exit from UST
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 17, 2019 - 2:16pm
In a latest development, UST's official student publication, The Varsitarian, reported that per Tigers coach Aldin Ayo, Rhenz Abando will stay with UST. Read that story here.

 

MANILA, Philippines — A day after being benched against the UP Fighting Maroons, there were reports that UST rising star Rhenz Abando might be saying goodbye to Espana.

Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon that other UAAP schools have expressed interest in the guard's talents.

While UAAP athletes transferring schools isn't anything new, doing so during the season is rare.

Understandably, a lot of UAAP fans were surprised at the development.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed differing opinions.

Twitter user Shoke Martin said that should the rumors be true, Abando's image would be blemished by his decision to transfer schools in the middle of the season.

"Makalipat man siya ng UAAP school, come PBA, wala na ang tiwala sa kanya ng PBA coaches dahil meron na siyang marka sa UAAP pa lang," the tweet read.

@leeannleigh meanwhile, called out the guard for 'lack of heart'.

"Rhenz Abando really thinking of transferring UAAP schools during playing season. Guy got lack of heart for the yellow," she wrote.

Twitter user alexcerado mirrored the same sentiments.

"Sana man lang tinapos niyo ang season bago kunanin [sic] sa amin sa [sic] Rhenz Abando," he said.

"Yung playing time niya kasi, it could've been given to CJ Cansino or other player," he added.

Twitter user Marco Young questioned Abando's alleged decision, considering that the Growling Tigers were in contention for the title.

"I don't understand why he would want that because UST is one of the teams that have the potential to win a championship," he said.

But not all fans were quick to call out Abando for lack of loyalty. Some members of the UAAP community called for encouragement instead.

"Appealing to the Thomasian community to send Rhenz Abando words of encouragement and support rather than expressing disappointment and dismay," twitter user @yellymori said.

"Di pa nangyayari guys. Let's not push him away. Rather, let's give him enough reason to stay," she added.

Reports were also published that a UAAP school was offering Abando a lucrative amount for his talents, including a house and work for his OFW mother.

Commenter Jemar Paul said he couldn't completely blame Abando if this was true.

"If you had a chance to help your family given the harsh living conditions, wouldn't you do it?" he said.

'Abando-ned?' Fans react to Rhenz Abando's possible exit from UST
