MILO ambassadors Kiefer Ravena, Alyssa Valdez and Pauline Lopez took the stage together.
Franco Luna
MILO, PHISGOC forge SEAG partnership
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 5:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — MILO Philippines and the Philipine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee (PHISGOC) officially announced their partnership for the 30th Southeast Asian Games this November. 

"As a longtime supporter of Philippine sports, it is with great honor and privilege that MILO comes in as a gold partner for the historic 30th SEA Games," Nestle Philippines Vice President Veronica Cruz said during Thursday's press conference. at Conrad Hotel in Pasay.

Also announced was the partnership's battlecry, “Laban Pilipinas.”

"As our athletes and local sports communities continue to work hard in the preparation for the SEA Games, we want to help energize the country to cheer them on and let them know that we are all with them in defending our homecourt, win or lose," Cruz said of the partnership’s direction.  

Nestle Assistant Vice President Lester Castillo said that with their status as a golden sponsor, MILO will be present at select SEA Games events and fan zones to provide fans free MILO and allow them to participate in sports games and activities.

Also present at the press launch were House Speaker and PHISGOC Chairman Alan Peter Cayetano, and Philippine Sports Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

Joining them on stage were national athletes and MILO Sports Program graduates and ambassadors Alyssa Valdez, Kiefer Ravena, and Pauline Lopez. Olympian EJ Obiena was also present during the launch.

The opening remarks were followed by a pledge from the MILO ambassadors and a toast with the audience. 

"As the competition unfolds, the entire nation will witness our Filipino athletes' relentless drive in bringing glory to our country, bounded by the spirit of true sportsmanship," said Castillo. 

“Such display of character will serve as a gold standard to parents and children on how starting young into sports promote character forming values that contribute to nation building. It is this very reason why MILO remains committed to grassroots sports development together with the PSC, the POC and other partners.”

In closing, Cayetano said that having a partner as storied as MILO was valuable for the games, particularly with the company’s history of having partnered with the SEA Games since 1971. 

The Philippines is looking to host the largest SEA Games with 56 sports, an estimated 9,840 athletes and team officials, 2,050 technical officials, 1,500 press and media attendees, 12,000 volunteers, all viewed by as many as 500 million viewers.

Fernandez also stressed the home court advantage that comes with having local support for Filipino athletes, urging fans to come out to the games and show support. 

"We are looking forward to a successful and meaningful hosting of the SEA Games, one fueled by our nationwide winning energy," Cayetano ended.

