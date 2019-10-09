Dave Ildefonso shines as Bulldogs avert disaster vs Tams

MANILA, Philippines – Dave Ildefonso rescued National University in overtime as it avoided an 18-point meltdown to edge Far Eastern University, 85-79, Wednesday in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The second-generation star unloaded 27 points, six of which coming in the added five minutes, alongside 11 rebounds and two assists for only the Bulldogs' second victory to rise to 2-7.

But the win didn't come easy, with NU first losing grip of an 18-point third quarter lead, 53-35, and squandering a 65-50 lead with eight minutes remaining as FEU, behind the duo of Alec Stockton and Royce Alforque, rallied with a 17-0 run to take a 67-65 edge with 2:02 left.

John Lloyd Clemente, who scored 15 points and eight rebounds, drilled a big trey that put the Bulldogs ahead, 73-71 with 19.8 seconds left, but Barkley Ebona quickly knotted the game at 73 with an inside bucket in the final 14 seconds. NU botched a chance to take the win in regulation after JV Gallego shorted his baseline jumper as time expired.

The Bulldogs did redeem themselves in overtime, churning out eight straight points to hold a 79-71 lead, but the Tamaraws refused to quit, with Ken Tuffin cutting the lead down to four, 83-79, with 24.7 ticks left.

Clemente and Shaun Ildefonso, though, locked up the win with their charities in the end game as NU halted a two-game losing skid.

"We just came back to basics. What was the formula? Going back to basics and staying in level one," said coach Jamike Jarin.

Issa Gaye also tallied a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs, which completed a season sweep of the Tamaraws after their 61-39 win last September 25.

Ebona nabbed 15 points and 12 rebounds to carry FEU (4-5) as it saw its two-game winning streak snapped.

The scores:

NU 85 – D. Ildefonso 27, Gaye 16, Clemente 15, Oczon 8, Gallego 5, Minerva 4, S. Ildefonso 3, Galinato 2, Malonzo 2, Rangel 2, Yu 1, Diputado 0, Joson 0, Mangayao 0, Tibayan 0.

FEU 79 – Ebona 15, Alforque 11, Comboy 11, Stockton 9, Tchuente 9, Torres 9, Tuffin 7, Gonzales 6, Bienes 2, Cani 0, Nunag 0.

Quarterscores: 15-13, 39-32, 62-47, 71-71, 85-79.