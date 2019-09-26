Blu Girls batter Koreans

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Blu Girls opened their bid for a 2020 Tokyo Olympics slot with a 10-1 victory over Korea in the WBSC Softball Asia/Oceania Qualifier on Tuesday at the Shanghai Chongming Sports Training Center.

The Blu Girls dominated the match right from the start but coach Randy Dizer remained modest with the team’s feat saying the game was close and “only their (Koreans’) three errors saw us score five runs in the sixth inning to pull away.”

Softball president Jean Henri Lhuillier, however, was elated with the inspiring win against No. 23 Korea and hoped the team can sustain its winning ways.