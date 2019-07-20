NEW ON NETFLIX
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman during the official weigh-in ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2019 - 6:54am

LAS VEGAS – It will be “Exam Day” for Keith Thurman 24 hours from now.

Manny Pacquiao warned Thurman that his boxing knowledge will be put to the test when they meet in the ring at the MGM Grand Garden Arena Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

“Tomorrow night, class is in session,” Pacquiao said through his longtime US publicist, Fred Sternburg.

The 40-year-old Filipino star will be banking on his extensive experience against the much younger Thurman, a fighter 10 years his junior.

Pacquiao is a veteran of 70 fights (61-7-2, with 39 knockouts), while Thurman has fought 29 times — all victories, including 22 by way of knockout.

Thurman’s resume pales in comparison to Pacquiao, who has fought and beaten some of the biggest names in the sport during his prime.

But the Clearwater, Florida-based fighter is expected to rely heavily on his power and boxing ability, which he had been amplifying by talking tough throughout the promotion of their WBA welterweight title showdown.

Pacquiao and Thurman tipped the scales at 146.5 pounds at the official weigh-in Friday (Saturday, Manila time), both looking ripped and ready to go.

Thurman — the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion — stressed he is ready to take over the division.

“It is my time,” he said at the weigh-in ceremony.

But for Pacquiao, it will be teacher versus student.

“I hope Keith Thurman studied hard because Prof. Pacquiao gives very hard tests,” Pacquiao said.

