Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Pacquiao, Thurman vow to fight toe-to-toe
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2019 - 3:46pm

LAS VEGAS – If Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman make good on what they told a packed final press conference here Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), then fans will be in for a treat when they watch them trade leather.

Thurman assured that he will come out with guns blazing in a bid to stop Pacquiao and retain the WBA “super” welterweight championship Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here (Sunday, Manila time).

“It's all swing, swing, swing baby,” said the undefeated fighter, who even bet on himself to score an early knockout.

“We gotta swing to get a home run. We can't just sit there and pump-fake all day,” Thurman added.

Thurman’s declaration that he wants to trade blows is music to the ears of Pacquiao, who thrives against fighters who would rather press the action than fight defensively.

“That's why I picked him as an opponent,” said the Filipino star, whose last opponent, Adrien Broner, turned out to be an unwilling dance partner.

It’s clear that Pacquiao and Thurman not only want to win their showdown — they also want to look good in doing so.

Thurman, the undefeated fighter from Clearwater, Florida, has 22 knockouts under his name (out of 29 wins). He is looking for knockout number 23 against Pacquiao, who was last stopped by Juan Manuel Marquez in 2012.

He stressed that knocking out Pacquiao is not impossible.

“I've been saying it over and over again that don't be surprised that Manny Pacquiao goes ‘night night’,” Thurman continued.

For Pacquiao the entertainer, it’s all about putting on a show. 

“That's our first concern, the enjoyment of the fans,” he said.

Fighting toe-to-toe is how Pacquiao likes it.

“It's gonna be good.”

