Olena Lymareva-Flink and the PacificTown Army Lady Troopers took care of business against BanKo in straight sets to head into the Final Four of the PVL Reinforced Conference on Saturday.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Army blanks BanKo Perlas to secure Final Four slot
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 29, 2019 - 3:37pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines – PacificTown Army breezed past the BanKo Perlas Spikers in straight sets, 25-18, 25-14, 25-20, to book a ticket to the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference semifinals at the FilOil Flying V Centre here on Saturday.

The Lady Troopers finish the eliminations with an even 5-5 slate, which is good enough to barge into the Final Four as the third seed.

BanKo, on the other hand, will have to wait for the result of the match between Motolite and Petro Gazz.

If Motolite emerges victorious, the Perlas Spikers will have to play a knockout game against Motolite tomorrow for the last semis spot.

It was all PacificTown Army from the get-go, with a hot 7-2 start to begin the action.

Despite a run from the Perlas side to cut the lead into two early, 6-8, they just could not get over the hump.

Olena Lymareva-Flink led the way for the Lady Troopers with 29 points. Locals Jovelyn Gonzaga and Honey Royse Tubino also chipped in for the victory.

