Liam Jaymalin to train in Canada

MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from helping the NLEX Road Warriors win the title in the Batang PBA, teen prospect Liam Jaymalin is to leave for Canada next month to get the necessary training in hopes of improving his skills.

The 14-year-old Jaymalin played a huge part in NLEX’s entire campaign in the Batang PBA, even in the finale where they downed the TNT KaTropa, 102-85.

Jaymalin, who played for the La Salle Antipolo basketball team, is leaving for Vancouver on July 3. He is already enrolled and is expexted to join the basketball squad of St. Patrick Regional Secondary School as a Grade 9 student.

“He’ll study and train in Canada, hopefully for a better career in basketball,” said the player’s father Rjay Jaymalin, a businessman in Vancouver. “Since all of us are based in Vancouver, including his three siblings who are all Canadian citizens, we decided to bring Liam to study in Canada and at the same time be able to train.”

“As parents, we’ll be able to guide him and see his progress as a basketball player. Our hope is if he returns to our country, he’ll come back as a better player,” added the older Jaymalin, who played college ball for Mapua and Jose Rizal University.

The young Jaymalin’s love for basketball began at early age (three years old) when his father would bring him to the games.

Jaymalin has joined several training camps, including the National Basketball Training Center (NBTC), the Jr. NBA and the Alaska Power Camp where he has won two Most Valuable Player awards. His favorite players are Scottie Thompson of Barangay Ginebra and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I hope to one day play in the professional league like my idols. I’m looking forward to improving my skills in Canada and when the time comes for me to come back, I hope it would help me compete against the best players in the country. I don’t know what the future holds but I’ll put in the hardwork in training and in every game,” said Jaymalin, who now stands at 5-foot-7.