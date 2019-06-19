PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Rosal, Viray set Philippine Seniors pace with 76
(Philstar.com) - June 19, 2019 - 3:45pm

MANILA, Philippines – Abe Rosal kicked off his drive to reclaim the crown he won in 2017 with a four-over 76 as he shared the first round lead with former national amateur titlist Rolly Viray in the Philippine Seniors and Mid-Amateur Open Championship at Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa City, Batangas Wednesday.

Rosal, who failed to defend the title snared by Abe Avena in a playoff duel with Viray last year, struggled in tough conditions at the Mt. Malipunyo and Makulot nines, shooting just one birdie against five bogeys that however proved enough to net him a piece of the lead in the centerpiece 54-hole Open division of the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Viray actually missed grabbing the solo lead with a last-hole bogey but he remained on track of achieving what he had failed to do last year by matching his fellow Canlubang bet’s 37-39 card.

Mari Hechanova made it a three-way charge for Cangolf as he turned in a 77 to lay just a stroke behind the joint leaders with club bet Alan Alegre battling back with a 38 to shoot a 78 in a tie with Tommy Manotoc of Wack Wack, Zaldy Villa of Eastridge and Avena, also a mainstay at Mt. Malarayat.

Avena and Manotoc also fired 37s at the front but fumbled with three bogeys and a double bogey coming home to fall two strokes off the pace in the event sponsored by MVP Sports Foundation, Cignal and Metro Pacific and held under the PLDT Group National Amateur Tour.

Howard McKean from Singapore and Rene Unson, also from Cangolf, likewise stayed in the hunt with 79s while Damascus Wong from Valley Golf and New Zealand’s William Houng-Lee carded identical 81s and stood five shots behind Rosal and Viray.

Other titles being disputed in the event are the Mid-Amateur Open division (25-years-old-and-above) featuring the likes of Brixton Aw, Gerald Katigbak, Edcel Opulencia, Reggie Torres and Oliver Gan; Mid Am Division I (25-54 years with HDCP Index of 8.0-15.0), Mid Am Division II (HDCP Index of 15.1-24.0), Senior Division I (55-59), Senior Division II (60-65) and Super Senior (66-and-above).

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Houston's Chris Paul demands trade after fallout with Harden
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
According to Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill, Paul's relationship with teammate James Harden has been deemed "unsalvageabl...
Sports
Castro doubtful for China world joust
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may have to go into its biggest battle without one of its most seasoned mainstays as ace guard Jayson Castro...
Sports
Vargas steps down as POC top honcho
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Ricky Vargas yesterday stepped down from his post but promised to continue supporting...
Sports
Castro doubtful for China world joust
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas may have to go into its biggest battle without one of its most seasoned mainstays as ace guard Jayson Castro...
Sports
Latest
16 hours ago
Thurman out of line with remarks
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Keith Thurman isn’t really a bad guy so when he recently mouthed off about his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao and how he...
Sports
1 day ago
Pacquiao begins LA grind
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
Manny Pacquiao shrugged off jet lag and started the final phase of his training in Los Angeles for his WBA welterweight title...
Sports
3 days ago
Early rounds to decide Pacquiao fight
By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons is convinced the early rounds will determine the outcome of the WBA welterweight unification...
Sports
4 days ago
Pacquiao breaks Manila camp, heads to US for final phase of training
By Dino Maragay | 4 days ago
Manny Pacquiao will move his training camp from Manila to Los Angeles for the second and final phase of his preparation for...
Sports
4 days ago
Arum warns Pacquiao of huge risk
By Abac Cordero | 4 days ago
American promoter Bob Arum has raised the red flag as the 40-year-old Manny Pacquiao gears up for yet another fight against...
Sports
5 days ago
Pacquiao extremely motivated for Thurman
By Joaquin Henson | 5 days ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said the other day Manny Pacquiao is “extremely motivated”...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with