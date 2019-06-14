PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard and Fred VanVleet of the Toronto Raptors high-five during a game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Six of the NBA Finals on June 13, 2019 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP
Raptors end Warriors' reign for 1st NBA title
(Philstar.com) - June 14, 2019 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines – The Toronto Raptors are the 2019 NBA Champions after beating Golden State, 114-110, in Game Six of the Finals on Thursday (Friday Manila time) at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Raptors made history after winning the franchise's first title.

Led by a Kyle Lowry explosion, Toronto ended Golden State's NBA reign.

Both squads engaged in a back-and-forth affair that resulted in numerous lead changes and deadlocks.

But ultimately, the full-force Raptors were too much to handle for the undermanned Warriors.

Fred VanVleet was crucial in the clutch for Toronto as his 3-point daggers propelled the Raptors to victory.

Klay Thompson was torching Toronto for most of the game but went down with a knee injury late in the third quarter and didn't return for the rest of the match.

Thompson finished with 30 points in three quarters of play.

