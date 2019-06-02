UAAP
Alyssa Valdez (2) and the Creamline Cool Smashers took care of business against their rivals Banko Perlas in four sets on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Creamline torches Banko in PVL clash
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2019 - 6:20pm

SAN JUAN, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers outplayed rivals Banko Perlas to win in four sets, 23-25, 25-12, 25-17, 25-23 in their PVL Reinforced Conference matchup at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan on Sunday.

Kuttika Kaewpin was a beast for the Cool Smashers against Banko. She finished with 27 points in four sets, including nine aces to her name.

Phenom Alyssa Valdez was also a go-to scorer for Creamline.

Despite losing the opening set, 23-25, the Cool Smashers came out with a vengence in the second set.

Creamline simply dominated Banko with a flurry of attacks and heavy serves from Kaewpin.

It was the same story in the third set, with the Perlas Spikers seemingly shaken from the second set loss.

Despite a tougher fight from Banko in the fourth, Creamline was able to hold them off for the win.

Perlas Spikers import Kia Bright and local Nicole Tiamzon paced their squad in the loss.

Creamline improves to a 2-1 record while Banko slides to 1-2.

