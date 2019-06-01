Red Lions keep unbeaten record

MANILA, Philippines — San Beda overpowered a weary Centro Escolar University side, 80-58, yesterday to remain unscathed and on top of Group A in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Lions, fresh from a training trip in Las Vegas, Nevada, dictated the pace from the start and ripped the game wide open in the third quarter in registering their third straight victory.

Cameroonian Donald Tankoua led the way with 16 points while Calvin Oftana chipped in 12. But it was the pair of Clint Doliguez and Damie Cuntapay who sparked the third-quarter breakaway as the reigning NCAA titlists turned a single-digit edge to a 29-point lead.

The Scorpions suffered their third defeat against two wins.