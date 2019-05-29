UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units

MANILA, Philippines — UST Golden Tigress Sisi Rondina is headed to a new path after finishing her collegiate volleyball career.

Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion: teaching.

"Graduating kami this June 11... [then] magaaral muna ako ng teaching units," Rondina said during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards night on Monday.

Rondina was feted the first-ever Collegiate Volleyball Player of the Year award, along with Arellano University's Regine Arocha.

"Gusto ko kasi magturo," she said.

But Rondina, who is set to graduate from UST with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education, isn't closing any doors on professional volleyball.

The Espana-based volleybelle said that she will definitely play in the pros if given the chance.

Asked if returning to UST volleyball in the future as a coach would be an option for her, Rondina was a bit more reserved.

"’Di ko nakikita yung sarili kong coach kasi para sa akin problema eh," Rondina said, laughing.

"Pero ako naman, kung ano yung ibibigay sa akin tatanggapin ko. Kung UST lang naman, why not. Mahal ko yan eh," she said.

Rondina also doesn't plan to leave her beach volleyball days behind either.

Rondina said that she and partner Bernadeth Pons will always be ready to suit up for the Philippines.

"Sabi naman namin ni Pons, kung para sa bayan at kung para sa pinaglalaban namin, walang problema," Rondina said.

Rondina and Pons recently represented the Philippines in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Boracay Open.

The pair placed fifth which tied the country's best finish in the Beach World tourney.