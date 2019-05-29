UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
UST's Sisi Rondina
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 29, 2019 - 9:54am

MANILA, Philippines — UST Golden Tigress Sisi Rondina is headed to a new path after finishing her collegiate volleyball career.

Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion: teaching.

"Graduating kami this June 11... [then] magaaral muna ako ng teaching units," Rondina said during the Collegiate Press Corps Awards night on Monday.

Rondina was feted the first-ever Collegiate Volleyball Player of the Year award, along with Arellano University's Regine Arocha.

"Gusto ko kasi magturo," she said.

But Rondina, who is set to graduate from UST with a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education, isn't closing any doors on professional volleyball.

The Espana-based volleybelle said that she will definitely play in the pros if given the chance.

Asked if returning to UST volleyball in the future as a coach would be an option for her, Rondina was a bit more reserved.

"’Di ko nakikita yung sarili kong coach kasi para sa akin problema eh," Rondina said, laughing.

"Pero ako naman, kung ano yung ibibigay sa akin tatanggapin ko. Kung UST lang naman, why not. Mahal ko yan eh," she said.

Rondina also doesn't plan to leave her beach volleyball days behind either.

Rondina said that she and partner Bernadeth Pons will always be ready to suit up for the Philippines.

"Sabi naman namin ni Pons, kung para sa bayan at kung para sa pinaglalaban namin, walang problema," Rondina said.

Rondina and Pons recently represented the Philippines in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Boracay Open.

The pair placed fifth which tied the country's best finish in the Beach World tourney.

SISI RONDINA UAAP UST GOLDEN TIGRESSES VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine women's volley team starts SEAG training June 3
By Voltaire Mendoza | 3 hours ago
Finally, the national women’s volleyball team will be reporting for duty.
Sports
'Never so nervous' Osaka, Halep survive French Open horror shows
3 hours ago
World number one Naomi Osaka was just two points from a sensational Roland Garros exit on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time)...
Sports
UST’s Rondina sets volleyball aside to take teaching units
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Leaving the UAAP with a silver medal and an MVP award to her name, Rondina now sets her sights on a newly discovered passion:...
Sports
Sponsored
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
19 hours ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
Battle lines drawn
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 29, 2019 - 12:00am
POC president Ricky Vargas took off the kid gloves at the General Assembly meeting in Max’s Restaurant on Capitol Drive, Pasig, last Monday morning and came out swinging in serving notice to antagonistic elements...
Sports
Latest
38 minutes ago
Who did it better? Pacquiao, Thurman show off work on heavy bag
By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Thurman and Pacquiao are set to face each other in a welterweight unification fight in Las Vegas.
Sports
1 hour ago
Tai Bundit to return as Creamline Cool Smashers coach
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Bundit is set to take his post as head coach when he arrives on Monday.
Sports
1 hour ago
Wilder announces Ortiz rematch
1 hour ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder announced a rematch with Cuba's Luis Ortiz on Tuesday (Wednesday...
Sports
3 hours ago
Thirdy Ravena, Eagles brace for tougher UAAP 82
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After ruling the competition for the past two seasons, Katipunan cager Thirdy Ravena knows it can only be an uphill battle...
Sports
11 hours ago
Batang Pier, KaTropa clash for share of lead
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
NorthPort and TNT KaTropa clash in a duel of unbeaten teams, each determined to cop its third consecutive triumph and gain...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with