Local airline increases carry-on bag limit to 10 kg on select flights

Planes land and take off at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City on March 23, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Heavy packers, rejoice! Low-cost airline Cebu Pacific is updating its hand-carry policy, allowing passengers on select flights to bring carry-on items weighing up to 10 kilograms.

A social card circulated online indicating a change in the airline's rules. Users reached out to Cebu Pacific on X to confirm the card's legitimacy.

Cebu Pacific confirmed that beginning September 15, 2026, all of its 5J flights will have a hand-carry weight limit of 10 kilograms, up from the previous 7 kilograms. Passengers may bring one hand-carry item and one personal item.

The most is "to improve boarding efficiency and ensure consistent implementation of hand carry rules across all stations," the initial card stated.

The airline also said the updated policy will apply to all 5J flights regardless of when the passenger's booking was made.

The policy, however, will not apply to Cebgo-operated DG flights, which mostly serve regional routes using turboprop aircraft capable of operating at smaller airports around the country. The hand-carry weight limit for DG flights remains at 7 kilograms.

The dimensions listed for the hand-carry item and personal item are 56 cm x 36 cm x 23 cm and 20 cm x 20 cm x 35 cm, respectively.

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