UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Obra Maestra bettors’ pick in Triple Crown
(The Philippine Star) - May 26, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Jockey Club, the premier horse racing club in the Philippines, will host the first leg of the Philippine Racing Commission’s (Philracom) Triple Crown today at San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite. 

The Triple Crown is the ultimate test for three-year-old island born thoroughbred horses in a race distance of 1,600 meters.

Unbeaten horse Obra Maestra of Leonardo “Sandy” Javier Jr. is  the early favorite to win the race, but will face its toughest competition in other champion horses led by C and H Enterprises’ Real Gold, who masterfully bested 11 other contenders in the Philtobo Gintong Lahi Graduate Stakes Race last May 5.

Stakes race winners My Shelltex (Antonio Tan Jr.), Westeros (Juan Miguel Yulo) and My Jopay (Moises Villaseñor) have their eyes on the crown and tested campaigners Boss Emong (Edward Vincent Diokno), Jayz (SC Stockfarm, Inc.) and Toy for the Big Boy (Alfredo Santos) are out to prove their supremacy in this blue ribbon event.

A total of P3 million will be given to the winners of the race plus trophies to the winning owner, trainer, jockey and breeder.

As a runner-up to the Triple Crown, the first leg of Philracom’s Hopeful Stakes Race highlights 12 outstanding local horses in Best Regards, Dugong Bughaw, Gepnits, Gil’s Magic, Harapin ang Bukas, Kentucky Rain, Mood Swing, Phenomenal,  Shanghai Noon, The Accountant, Two Timer and Turns Gold. Winner takes home the lion’s share of P1 million. Race distance is 1,600 meters. 

Rounding out the Philracom races is the first  leg of the Locally Bred Stakes Race featuring a full gate of 14 runners. A total prize of P500,000 will be given to the winners of this 1,600-meter distance race. 

OBRA MAESTRA PHILIPPINE RACING COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron 'likes' Kyrie in a Lakers jersey
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
James 'liked' a manipulated photo of Irving where the star guard is donning a Lakers jersey.
Sports
Fighting Maroons fend off CEU in FilOil Preseason Cup
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons emerged victorious against the CEU Scorpions, 68-62, in the FilOil Preseason Cup held in San Jua...
Sports
FilOil Preseason Cup: Adamson soars past Letran
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The Adamson Soaring Falcons overcame the Letran Knights, 89-85, in the FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup held in San Juan on...
Sports
Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Slam
13 hours ago
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with...
Sports
Is Jones new yardstick?
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
TNT KaTropa’s Terrence Jones could be the PBA Commissioner’s Cup’s new import yardstick and how he measures...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
North Port gets big scare vs importless NLEX
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Sean Anthony saved NorthPort from the blushes as he keyed the Batang Pier’s grindout 83-79 win over importless NLEX...
Sports
1 hour ago
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas faces Australia in FIBA women’s 3x3
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team seeks to make the most out of its historic debut in the playoff round as it clashes with...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angelo Que still trails despite 69
1 hour ago
Angelo Que sustained his hot form and shot a second straight 69 but still stood seven strokes off Seungsu Han after three...
Sports
1 hour ago
Sung Mao-Chang pulls away by 5; Jay Bayron rallies but fades
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Taiwanese Sung Mao-Chang put away Thai Tawit Polthai’s and young compatriot Tseng Tzu Hao’s early threats with...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with