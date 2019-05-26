Obra Maestra bettors’ pick in Triple Crown

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Jockey Club, the premier horse racing club in the Philippines, will host the first leg of the Philippine Racing Commission’s (Philracom) Triple Crown today at San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

The Triple Crown is the ultimate test for three-year-old island born thoroughbred horses in a race distance of 1,600 meters.

Unbeaten horse Obra Maestra of Leonardo “Sandy” Javier Jr. is the early favorite to win the race, but will face its toughest competition in other champion horses led by C and H Enterprises’ Real Gold, who masterfully bested 11 other contenders in the Philtobo Gintong Lahi Graduate Stakes Race last May 5.

Stakes race winners My Shelltex (Antonio Tan Jr.), Westeros (Juan Miguel Yulo) and My Jopay (Moises Villaseñor) have their eyes on the crown and tested campaigners Boss Emong (Edward Vincent Diokno), Jayz (SC Stockfarm, Inc.) and Toy for the Big Boy (Alfredo Santos) are out to prove their supremacy in this blue ribbon event.

A total of P3 million will be given to the winners of the race plus trophies to the winning owner, trainer, jockey and breeder.

As a runner-up to the Triple Crown, the first leg of Philracom’s Hopeful Stakes Race highlights 12 outstanding local horses in Best Regards, Dugong Bughaw, Gepnits, Gil’s Magic, Harapin ang Bukas, Kentucky Rain, Mood Swing, Phenomenal, Shanghai Noon, The Accountant, Two Timer and Turns Gold. Winner takes home the lion’s share of P1 million. Race distance is 1,600 meters.

Rounding out the Philracom races is the first leg of the Locally Bred Stakes Race featuring a full gate of 14 runners. A total prize of P500,000 will be given to the winners of this 1,600-meter distance race.