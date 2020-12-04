As you notice the numerous needs of people around you, how can you show God’s love in a practical way? How does serving God help your faith to grow?
(The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
As you notice the numerous needs of people around you, how can you show God’s love in a practical way? How does serving God help your faith to grow?
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
Latest
Latest
Heavenly Father, I bring my loved ones before You and ask that You would work out Your plans in their lives.
December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
November 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Recommended
16 days ago