As you notice the numerous needs of people around you, how can you show God’s love in a practical way? How does serving God help your faith to grow?
(The Philippine Star) - December 4, 2020 - 12:00am

As you notice the numerous needs of people around you, how can you show God’s love in a practical way? How does serving God help your faith to grow?

GOD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
As you notice the numerous needs of people around you, how can you show God’s love in a practical way? How does serving God help your faith to grow?
December 4, 2020 - 12:00am
2 hours ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Heavenly Father, I bring my loved ones before You and ask that You would work out Your plans in their lives.
December 3, 2020 - 12:00am
1 day ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Loving God, thank You for giving Yourself to me through Your life on earth, death on the cross, and resurrection.
December 2, 2020 - 12:00am
2 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
God, I thank You for being with me always in good times and bad.
December 1, 2020 - 12:00am
3 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Mighty God, please help me place You first and give You my best.
November 30, 2020 - 12:00am
4 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
God, as I witness and experience so much pain, suffering, ruin, and death, sometimes it’s difficult to believe You’ll make what is bitter sweet again.
November 29, 2020 - 12:00am
5 days ago
Word of the day
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with