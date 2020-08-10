Father God, when disappointments threaten to undermine my identity as Your child
(The Philippine Star) - August 10, 2020 - 12:00am

Father God, when disappointments threaten to undermine my identity as Your child, remind me to put my hope and confidence in You alone.

