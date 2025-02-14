Discover and explore with OPPO Reno13 Series 5G â€“ now available nationwide!

Discover and explore with OPPO Reno13 Series 5G – now available nationwide!

OPPO Reno league members Atasha Muhlach and Nadine Lustre with the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G

MANILA, Philippines — The wait is over! The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is now available in all authorized OPPO stores nationwide, in Official Brand Stores, and online via Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop.

The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is the ultimate companion for creating core memories. Designed for adventurers, creators, and everyday explorers, it’s packed with features that capture, relive, and perfect life’s unforgettable moments.

AI features of the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G help OPPO Reno League members Ashanti Bandillo and EJ Nacion in making memorable moments last forever.

IP69 water and dust resistance

Whether it’s snorkeling in crystal-clear fresh waters or caught in an unexpected downpour, the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is built to withstand the elements. The IP69 rating makes taking stunning underwater photos and videos at depths of up to 2 meters for 30 minutes possible—perfect for aquatic adventures!

OPPO Reno League members Thea Abanico and Magic Liwanag use the telephoto camera of the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G in capturing their core memories in full, vivid color and clarity.

Relive the vibe with AI Livephoto

Moments may pass quickly, but memories can last forever. The AI Livephoto captures 1.5 seconds before and after clicking the shutter, turning static images into dynamic memories—perfect for candid moments, travel highlights, and spontaneous fun.

OPPO Reno League member Bethany Talbot can take perfect selfies with her OPPO Reno13 5G

Perfect core memories with AI Editor

Make every photo social-media ready with the AI Editor. From intelligent object removal to automatic enhancements, this feature polishes content with just a tap, so memories look as vibrant as the moment they were captured.

See beyond with the Telephoto Camera

Bring distant subjects closer with crisp detail, thanks to the Telephoto Camera on the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G. Whether it’s scenic landscapes or candid city shots, your photography game will always be on point.

OPPO Reno League members David Guison and Lierge Perey highlighting the Butterfly Shadow Design and aerospace-grade aluminium body of the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G

Where art meets technology

Turn heads with the sleek Butterfly Shadow Design, crafted with aerospace-grade aluminum for durability while maintaining a lightweight feel. The gradient finish reflects light beautifully, making your phone a stylish extension of your personality.

Authorized stores and operators

The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is now available at all authorized OPPO stores nationwide and on OPPO’s official stores in Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop.

Choose the perfect partner for your discovery and exploration:

The OPPO Reno13 F 5G is available for P22,999 (12+256GB) or P25,999 (12+512GB) and comes in Plume Purple, Luminous Blue, and Graphite Grey.

The OPPO Reno13 5G is priced at P34,999 in Plume White and Luminous Blue.

The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G is available for P43,999 in Plume Purple and Graphite Grey.

A free OPPO Enco Buds2 Pro is waiting for you when you purchase an OPPO Reno13 Series 5G device on OPPO’s Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop until February 16.

You can also get a P1,000 discount for the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G until February 16, plus a free OPPO Enco Buds2 when you order until Feb 28—at all official OPPO brand stores!

The OPPO Reno13 Series 5G is also available for purchase through your preferred operators, with additional benefits.

Flexible payment options are also available for the OPPO Reno13 Series 5G via Home Credit and Credit Cards. Get installment plans of up to 18 months at 0% interest with lowest monthly payment for each device:

P979 for the OPPO Reno13 F 5G (12GB + 256GB)

P1,109 for the OPPO Reno13 F 5G (12GB + 512GB)

P1,489 for the OPPO Reno13 5G

P1,859 for the OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G

You may also opt to purchase your OPPO Reno13 Series 5G device via select credit cards, available in 6- or 12-month installments at 0% interest.

Editor’s Note: This press release for OPPO is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.