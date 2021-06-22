



































































 




   

   









   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
The STAR Cover (June 22, 2021)

                     

                        

                           
The STAR Cover (June 22, 2021)

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 22, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
The STAR Cover (June 22, 2021)


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      STAR COVER
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 12, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 12, 2021)


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 12, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 21, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 20, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 20, 2021)


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 20, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 19, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 18, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 18, 2021)


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 18, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 17, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 17, 2021)


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 17, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The STAR Cover (June 16, 2021)

                                                         


      

         

            
The STAR Cover
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with