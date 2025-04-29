Exploring Central Bohemia

Prague is the main destination to go to in the Czech Republic but there are so many places to go to from there. The Central Bohemian Region is in the center of Bohemia. In terms of area, it is the largest region in the Czech Republic and surrounds the country’s capital Prague. So any direction you go to outside of Prague will lead you to Central Bohemia.

A town I visited for the first time is Kutná Hora, a medieval town with about 22,000 inhabitants. The history of Kutná Hora is linked to silver mining, which made it rich. Kutná Hora’s center, including the Sedlec Abbey and the Sedlec Ossuary, was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1995 because of its outstanding architecture and its influence on subsequent architectural developments in other Central European city centers. The historic town center is also protected as an urban monument reservation, the fourth largest in the Czech Republic. The large concentration of monuments and its inclusion on the UNESCO list make Kutná Hora a significant tourist destination. The town’s sacred monuments are among their most visited monuments in the Czech Republic.

Photos by Pepper Teehankee Chateau Mcely

The historic town center of Kutná Hora has the Church of St. Barbara and the Church of Our Lady at Sedlec. The Church of St. Barbara and the former Cistercian monastery church of Our Lady and St. John the Baptist in Sedlec are masterpieces of cathedral architecture and were to influence the architecture of Central Europe considerably. Saint Barbara’s Church is a Roman Catholic Church made in the style of a cathedral, which is why it is sometimes referred to as the Cathedral of St. Barbara. It is one of the most famous Gothic churches in central Europe. St. Barbara is the patron saint of miners, which was highly appropriate for a town whose wealth was based entirely upon its silver mines.

The Sedlec Ossuary is a Roman Catholic chapel, located beneath the Cemetery Church of All, part of the former Sedlec Abbey in Sedlec, a suburb of Kutná Hora. The ossuary is estimated to contain the skull and bones of thousands of people and is among the most visited tourist attractions of the Czech Republic, drawing over 200,000 visitors a year. Human bones have been artistically arranged to form decorations in the chapel. I was informed that there are several ossuaries in the Czech Republic, but this is the most visited. Of course souvenir stores around the area sell skull and bone souvenirs in the form of jewelry, dice, glasses, containers, and many other skull stuff. There are so many interesting gifts to bring home from here!

Church of St. Barbara.

Czech food here is served in some medieval restaurants where meat (such as a combination of chicken, pork, beef, and venison) is grilled on a medieval sword before being arranged on a platter. Some recipes used in these places are really from the medieval ages! Mushroom and cabbage soup and pork neck with mushroom gravy were some medieval dishes I enjoyed.

Central Bohemia is known to have popular wedding destinations. Head to the picturesque central Bohemian village of Mcely just an hour away from Prague and visit Chateau Mcely. The hotel is an ideal location for romantic getaways, spa breaks, family gatherings, weddings, or company meetings. The village of Mcely has original historical wooden buildings and a Baroque church dating back to the 16th century and has around 300 residents. Chateau Mcely was sold by Count Filip Boos-Waldeck to Prince Hugo Maxmilian of the Thurn-Taxis noble family where he and his descendants owned the chateau until 1948, when Chateau Mcely was used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of the Interior. The extensive renovation of Chateau Mcely was started in 2004 by current owners Inéz and James Cusumano. It opened as a hotel in 2006. It is a beautiful place to relax and the food served in their restaurant Piano Nobile is something to talk about! Their signature dish of cod with a white wine caper sauce is a delicious family recipe and is a staple in the menu. Their breakfast buffet is popular because they serve bubbly and caviar to their guests.

The entrance to Chateau Ratmerice.

Another popular destination is Chateau Ratmerice Hotel. It is also an hour away from Prague and is perfect for a short getaway in the countryside or another wedding destination. It offers spa treatments and sports activities at their multifunctional playground or in the beautiful surrounding countryside, which is criss-crossed by hiking and cycling trails. Ratmerice is surrounded by a beautiful park with two huge sequoias, the tallest in the Czech Republic with a height of over 42 meters. Named after the tree, their Sequoia restaurant focuses on world as well as Czech cuisine using fresh ingredients from local suppliers. Businessman and historical building enthusiast Tomáš Novák bought the chateau in 2010 and restored it to its former glory. The chateau and the adjacent park have undergone extensive renovation. This is a place that can be enjoyed by couples or families.

These are just some of the places I was able to visit while spending three days in Central Bohemia. There are definitely lots more to discover so a trip back there is a definite must for me!

Check out www.visitczechia.com.

