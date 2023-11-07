‘Czech’ this out: Revisiting Prague during its National Day

It was a trip down memory lane to a land of castles and clocks; spires (Prague alone has a hundred) and magic spells; prince and palaces; Franz Kafka and Ferdinand Blumentritt.

To mark both the Czech National Day and the 50 years of Czech-Philippine diplomatic relations, the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Manila hosted recently a reception at the Fairmont Makati with over 300 guests, including government officials led by Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, partners of the embassy from the business and development sectors, and members of the diplomatic community.

The evening’s program paid homage to the enduring friendship between the Czech Republic and the Philippines over the past half-century and the 105th foundation anniversary of the European nation . At the same time, it took me back to a country of storybook towers, squares and bridges blending Romanesque, Gothic, Baroque, and Belle Epoque styles.

Czech-Philippine ties are also packed with history. Ferdinand Johann Franz Blumentritt (after whom a street in Manila is named), one of National Hero Jose Rizal’s closest confidants, was born in Prague in 1853. According to historical sources, before his execution, Rizal wrote his final letter for Blumentritt and the latter reportedly cried after receiving the letter. Alongside Rizal, Blumentritt was a significant contributor to the publication La Solidaridad, published by Filipino expatriates from 1889 to 1895 as a voice for advocacy of political reforms in the Philippines.

During the celebration at the Fairmont, in which beer was as free-flowing as diplomatic talk, Chargé d’affaires Dalibor Mi?ka began his remarks in Filipino as he welcomed the guests. New Ambassador Karel Hej? had just arrived then and had not yet presented his credentials at the time.

Guests were treated to the finest Czech beer, a true delight as the Czech Republic is renowned for its rich brewing heritage. This beverage enhanced the evening with the authentic flavors of Czech culture.

A unique rendition of the flag of the Czech Republic.

Joining Mi?ka in the ceremonial toast were Rev. Msgr. Alessio Deriu, Chargé d’affaires of the Apostolic Nunciature, and Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and International Economic Relations Charles C. Jose. Jose expressed his optimism that in the next 50 years, both the Czech Republic and the Philippines “will continue to work together towards mutual development.” President Marcos, sources say, will visit Prague next year. Also present were Sen. Mark Villar and Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista.

The gathering took an exciting turn with a highly anticipated raffle draw. The grand prize was a round-trip ticket to Prague, generously provided by Turkish Airlines.

14 Czechoslovak heroes

Unknown to many, 14 Czechoslovak nationals fought alongside Filipino and American forces in the Philippines during World War II. In honor of their bravery, a marker was erected at the Capas National Shrine, but only for seven Czechoslovak nationals. Through the initiative of former Czech Ambassador Jana Šedivá, a new marker that included all names of the 14 Czechoslovak heroes was finally installed last August.

Maroš Martin Guoth, Economic and Trade Counsellor of the Embassy of the Czech Republic, representing Chargé d’affaires Mi?ka, led the unveiling of the Czech marker at the historic Capas National Shrine on Aug. 25.

Originally erected for only seven Czechoslovak nationals, the new Czech marker honors the heroism of all 14 Czechoslovak nationals who stood shoulder to shoulder with their Filipino and American counterparts in the fight for freedom in the Philippines, namely: Jan Bžoch, Pavel Fuchs, Leo Hermann, Jaroslav Hrdina, Fred Lenk, Hans Lenk, Josef Va?ák, Antonín Volný, Karel Aster, Karel Dan?ák, Bed?ich “Fred“ Herman, Otto Hirsch, Arnošt “Ernest” Morávek, and Norbert Schmelkes.

Czechs consume the most beer per person.

Guoth expressed his gratitude to former Ambassador Šedivá, who was the driving force behind the installation of the new granite marker. Driven by a deep sense of historical preservation, the former ambassador brought the project to fruition as “she rallied for support from government authorities, historians and other stakeholders,” Guoth added.

The marker is truly a concrete proof of ties that bind.

