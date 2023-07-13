Hello, Glow

Now you can protect your skin from harsh sunrays anywhere and anytime thanks to Hello Glow’s newest pocket-sized sunscreen, Sun Care Stick with SPF 60+ & PA++.

Launched as the #SPFSuperstar at The Island in Bonifacio Global City, the Hello Glow Sun Care Stick was unveiled with insightful beauty talks from Hello Glow founder Denice Sy, dermatologist Dr. Jaja Lao-Ang, and Jan Angelo.

Safe to use before and after makeup application, the Hello Glow Sun Care Stick offers maximum skin protection with SPF 60+, which protects skin from UVB and PA++ from UVA damage and currently has the highest SPF rating in the local market. It can also serve as a primer, as it has a hydrating formula that leaves a bouncy feeling when you glide it on. It’s also safe to apply over makeup without the risk of smudging or removing it.

Others seen at the launch were dermatologists Dr. Irene Gail Robredo-Vitas and Dr. Bea Chan, Miss Charm International 2023 1st Runner Up Annabelle McDonnell, Miss World PH Tourism 2022 Justine Felizarta, Miss Eco PH 2022 Ashley Montenegro, Miss Philippines Fire 2023 Sha’uri Livori, Binibining Pilipinas Congeniality 2022 Eiffel Rosalita, Miss Universe Philippines Congeniality Shayne Maquiran, Natalia Ortega, Lei Hosseinzadeh Ang, and Michelle Dy.

Designing a better future

ASDA 2023 (national) second-prize winner Apryl Precious Gem Estavillo of University of Northern Philippines

The talent and ingenuity of young designers like Aevan Georgeline de Jesus are sparking hope for a better future for everyone.

Just recently, the fifth-year Interior Design student from the De La Salle-College of St. Benilde bagged the top award in the recent American Standard Design Award (ASDA) 2023, a competition for students that seeks to uncover the power of design to create not only a bathroom where one can recharge and rejuvenate, but also a space that is truly loved by everyone in the family.

Themed “A Home to Love, A Space for Everyone,” the ASDA competition, organized by American Standard, part of Lixil, aims to reflect the relevance of multi-generational living with a design approach that balances hygiene, ergonomic, safety and convenience for users of different age groups, from children to parents and grandparents.

De Jesus’ design, entitled “The Grid: Close Family Ties, an Ode to the Warmth of Home,” in keeping with the Residential Bathroom Space Design challenge, bested over 300 other entries, all of which focused on the importance of bathroom aesthetics for urban living in high-mass housing.

The designs were judged by Lixil Water Technology Philippines leader Hermie Limbo, Atelier Almario Corporation creative director and co-founder Cynthia Almario, PDP Architects CEO Cathy Saldaña, and WTA Architecture and Design Studio’s Arvin Pangilinan.

Fifth-year Architecture student Apryl Precious Gem Estavillo won second prize (national) for her project “BeYou.nd,” and fifth-year Interior Design student Margaret Therese Hagad finished third (national) for her entry “Weathering Walls.”

Aevan will be traveling to Singapore with the Lixil Philippines team for the ASDA 2023 APAC awarding, where she will also be taking part in a series of activities, including media interviews, exhibits, showroom and architectural tours.

Passion forward

GCash head of consumer insights Claude Gomez

GCash, the Philippines’ number-one finance app, recently kicked off its second GCash Insider event with the theme “Passion Forward” under its Partner Solutions program, giving business partners exclusive access and opportunity to help them address market demands and achieve success.

Industry leaders and partners sat down to share their experiences, including AirAsia head of travel Rowena Rivera, Mineski Global (MGames) business development manager Franco Pantangco, and GCash head of new businesses Winsley Bangit, with GCash chief marketing officer Neil Trinidad as the session’s moderator.

Rivera emphasized that AirAsia effectively addresses their consumers’ demands to develop a one-stop-shop platform, particularly for their travel needs, thanks to their partnership with GCash, they were able to average 5% in ad click rates, which is above industry standard. Pantangco, on the other hand, said that MGames was able to reach both new and repeat users by maximizing GCash’s in-app ad products.

Trinidad said, “When it comes to business, one thing is clear: if the customer sees your platform is so much easier, they will keep coming back. The key is to never underestimate Filipino consumers when it comes to their unique ability in adapting to industry trends and changes, especially in the new normal.”

Bangit said, “I’ve seen the growth and development of the passions and behaviors of our users and as we are working with our partners, it is clear that their customers are also changing. It’s for us brands and business leaders to show the way and give them that access and opportunities.”

Bangit also shared that GCash will soon provide its customers and partners with machine learning capabilities or AI-learning capabilities and create more opportunities for innovation and growth.

The program also highlighted security and anti-fraud controls in place to ensure campaign quality, and data-rich performance reports with deep user insights.

At a time when we are transitioning further into a fast-paced world, innovation is the key for businesses to thrive.

To learn more about the Partner Solutions Program, visit http://bit.ly/gcashpartnersolutions or email [email protected]

* * *

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.