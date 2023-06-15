Landers opens in Angeles City

From left, SoutheastAsia Retail Inc. president Gwen Lim, Pampanga First District Rep. Carmelo Lazatin II, and Landers Superstore president Greg Davis during the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the newly opened Landers Superstore in Angeles, Pampanga

Great news for Pampangueños! Now they can enjoy premium shopping, amazing perks and huge savings as Landers Superstore, the fastest-growing membership shopping destination in the country, opened its eighth store in Angeles City — its flagship store in Central Luzon and the biggest Landers store to date!

Leading the grand unveiling of the newest Landers branch was Southeast Asia Retail Inc. president Gwen Lim, Southeast Asia Retail Inc. chairman Attorney Lowell Yu, Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo Lazatin II, and Landers Superstore president Greg Davis.

Just like all Landers Superstore branches, Landers Angeles offers its members an extensive array of imported and local merchandise, including fresh produce, exclusive products, and in-house food specialties. Landers has a well-lit retail area with a cozy dining space and high, airy ceilings. It also has a wide parking area and its very own Landers-Caltex gas station right beside the store building.

A main highlight of the store is the Farmer’s Market section, which features the freshest fruits and vegetables comprising 80% of Landers Angeles’ total local produce directly sourced from community farms in Pampanga and nearby provinces and sold at affordable prices.

SoutheastAsia Retail Inc. chairman Attorney Lowell Yu and Matteo Guidicelli

Members can also enjoy delicious food options from Landers Central and Doppio, as well as low-priced medicines from Capital Care Pharmacy, and a free haircut or blow dry from Federal Barbers. Its in-house bakery Dough & Co. also serves freshly baked bread, cookies, and pastries, while its rotisserie section offers perfectly seasoned roast chicken and pork.

Aside from shopping, members also get to enjoy and experience exclusive perks such as discounted fuel and Solane LPG tank refills at Landers-Caltex gas stations, much-anticipated sales and promos such as the annual Landers Super Crazy Sale, Super Fuel Sale, Piso Sale, and so much more.

The wide deli section at Landers Angeles, Pampanga

As a special treat for shoppers, Landers also offers 50% off its membership fees, allowing shoppers to avail of its premium membership card for only P350 until June 30.

* * *

Landers Angeles is located at Magalang Rd., Pulung Maragul, Angeles City, Pampanga. Also check out @landersPH on Facebook and Instagram, and www.landers.ph .

