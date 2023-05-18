Corso Como 88 expands and adds brands

Hosts for the night Laureen Uy and Camille Co holding Jacquemus bags

Corso Como 88 recently celebrated its space expansion and launched its latest addition of European brands to its collection at Ayala the 30th at Pasig City.

With a Euro Night Out theme, luxury fashion brands Pinel et Pinel, APC, Jacquemus, Acne Studios, Sequoia, Lancaster, Gianni Chiarini, By Far, and Buti Italia were introduced.

All fashion brands share Corso Como 88’s goal of making premium pieces made with high-quality craftsmanship more accessible.

Laureen Uy and Camile Co-Koro hosted the event. TV personality and singer Issa Pressman entertained the crowd with her song numbers, together with the beats of DJ Euric. The night was punctuated with a showcase of fashion pieces from the nine brands, with Manila’s fashionable shoppers and influencers in attendance. A 15% discount on all brands, including Loewe, Celine, Prada and Dior was extended to guests during this one-night affair.

Corso Como 88 COO Imelda Menguito-Sciandria said, “Corso Como espouses self-expression and individuality. We want you to treat yourself with fashion accessories that you deserve. Whether you are someone who already has all the popular luxury brands and is eyeing something understated or about to start your luxury collection, Corso Como 88 offers a wide assortment of bags and other items from different, well-loved European brands at competitive prices.”

APC bags



The newly expanded Corso Como 88 is located on the Upper Ground Floor of Ayala the 30th on Meralco Avenue in Pasig City.

Glowing Miss Universe beauties

Five Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidates stood out as they took the Miss Hello Glow 2023 titles during a corporate visit held at Ever Bilena Cosmetics Inc. headquarters in Caloocan City.

During the event, 38 Miss Universe Philippines beauties took part in a roof-deck fashion show as they strutted down the runway dressed in their evening gowns. The ladies competing for the Miss Hello Glow 2023 title were judged by a panel made up of Miss Universe Philippines 2016 Maxine Medina, Smart chief strategy officer Edson Guido and beauty pageant expert and animal welfare advocate Dr. Demiee Sy, DVM.

In the end, the top five candidates were selected: Miss Bohol Pauline Amelinckx, Miss Cavite Samantha Alexandra Panlilio, Miss Cebu Province Emmanuelle Vera, Miss Makati Michelle Dee and Miss Quezon City Mary Eileen Gonzales.

The grand winner of the Hello Glow award was announced during the Miss Universe Philippines 2023 grand coronation night, and it was Miss Bohol, Pauline Amelinckx.

From left, Miss Universe Philippines candidate Miss Quezon City Mary Eileen Gonzales, Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc. (EBCI) CEO Dioceldo Sy, and Miss Makati Michelle Dee



